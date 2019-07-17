Elijah Cummings Says Wilbur Ross’ Bathroom Breaks Don’t Count Toward Testimony

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings complained Tuesday about Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ lengthy bathroom breaks during his committee testimony.

The exchange came as Cummings and ranking member Jim Jordan testified to the House Rules Committee about the decision to hold Attorney General William Barr and Ross in contempt over the U.S. Census citizenship question investigation. (RELATED: Trump Backs Off Citizenship Question On Census, Will Obtain Information Through Other Means)

“House Democrats efforts to attack the President have become so petty that they are now attempting to politicize Secretary Ross’s bladder,” sources familiar with Barr told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

WATCH:

Cummings said that Ross had not fully complied with the investigation. Jordan made the point that Ross had already provided more than six hours of testimony on the matter.

“With all due respect, if I might, the Secretary came screaming and hollering. He didn’t want to come,” Cummings replied.

Cummings then said that Ross’ testimony hadn’t lasted six hours, actually, because he went to the bathroom four times for 25-30 minutes each and the bathroom time should be deducted from his total.

Cummings finished his point by saying “Hey I’m not knocking him, you know as we get older. You know, I’m old myself.”

“I understand that more than I care to,” said House Rules Committee ranking member Tom Cole.

