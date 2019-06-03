Texas Longhorns Celebrate 2.89 Football Team GPA

Somebody might want to inform Texas’ football team that a 2.89 GPA isn’t overly impressive.

The Longhorns tweeted Sunday a photo announcing the team’s 2.89 GPA and wrote, “More than football. Highest semester GPA in team history.” (RELATED: Texas Beats Georgia In The Sugar Bowl)

So who wants to tell them? Who wants to let the Longhorns know having a GPA below a B average is hardly something to celebrate.

Not only is it not something to celebrate, how the hell is it a team record? This is such a laughably bad tweet that I don’t even know where to begin.

A 2.89? Are you kidding me? How low are expectations in Austin that this is something to be celebrated? I’m not saying you need to have great grades if you’re a football player. Obviously, you’re there to win games. Let’s not pretend otherwise, but having a sub-B team average is not a reason to start popping bottles in celebration.

I don’t care if it’s a record or not. Sometimes, you just don’t need to hit the send button.

I was kind of high on Texas heading into the season, but I might need to reconsider. Any program out here celebrating a team 2.89 GPA isn’t really a team with a championship mentality.

Again, I’m not hating on them for the GPA. I’m laughing right now because they’re pretending like we should be impressed by this. (RELATED: Texas A&M Vs. Texas Football Rivalry Is Inching Towards A Return)

Seriously, how low are expectations? How bad have things gotten in Austin for the Longhorns?

I might have to remove Texas from the playoff talk. Until they do something to prove they hold themselves to a higher standard of excellence, I think I’m out.

Hate to do it, but I’m out!

