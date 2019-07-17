Ben Carson Defends Trump’s Tweets, Says President Is Not A Racist

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson defended President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying that his tweets directed towards four progressive members of Congress were not racist.

During an appearance on Fox News, Carson dismissed Democrats’ attacks on the president for telling four congresswoman (three of whom were born in the U.S.) to “go back” to their home countries. (RELATED: GOP Launches New Campaign Ad Against ‘The Squad’)

“Well, you know, I have an advantage of knowing the president very well, and he’s not a racist and his comments are not racist,” Carson said.

The four members known as “the squad” have made controversial comments widely perceived as anti-American, slamming law enforcement agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and harshly criticizing American allies such as Israel.

“He loves the country very much and, you know, he has a feeling that those that represent the country should love it as well,” Carson said. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Defends Trump, Calls Ocasio-Cortez And Co. ‘A Bunch Of Communists’)

A 2016 Republican presidential candidate and former neurosurgeon, Carson is the only African American serving in Trump’s cabinet. Carson defended the president by pointing to policies he believes have helped minorities in the country.

“Look at his policies, you know, under this president you see the rising Tide lifting all boats. You see low unemployment, you know, record-low for blacks, Hispanics, you know, for all the the demographics for our nation,” Carson said. What’s happening in some of these place system just astonishing and talking to some of those people there I go around and listen to what they have to say. And they are astonished. “