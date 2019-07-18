Founder of XXXchurch Gives His Ministry To Former Porn Star So He Can Focus On ‘Christian Cannabis’

Former porn star Brittini De La Mora and her husband are taking over XXXchurch, a ministry that helps people in the porn industry or with a porn addiction, while former founder of the group, Craig Gross, shifts his focus to “Christian Cannabis.”

Brittini De La Mora was in the porn industry for almost a decade when she first encountered XXXchurch. “When I left the adult industry 7 years ago XXXchurch was there for me during my transition,” De La Mora said in a Facebook post. Now, she and her husband will be taking over the entire ministry.

“It’s hard imagining not waking up and doing something that I have done for 18 years,” Craig Gross, founder of the XXXchurch told the Daily Caller in an email. Gross has felt like he needed to leave XXXchurch since 2013.

“When the Lord shows you something maybe you don’t get everything at once and for me 6 years after the first time I heard God tell me to lay it down comes this,” Gross said. He knew it was time to leave the church a few months ago, saying, “I heard this from God in the shower a few months ago and just cried.”

De La Mora announced on the XXXchurch website that she would be taking over the ministry on Monday, “Last week, Craig shared with you that my husband and I will be the new faces of XXXchurch.com.” (RELATED: Porn Is An Environmental Hazard, Produces As Much CO2 As 72 Countries Combined)

De La Mora used to call the XXXchurch the “Jesus Loves Porn Stars People.” She explained the message of this ministry really touched her and she thought, “Could Jesus really love me? Because I sure don’t deserve it. I sell myself for money. How could He ever love me?”

Now, she knows that Jesus loves her, “He loved me so much that He refused to leave me in my misery” and is ready to take over the ministry.

“We are beyond ecstatic that Brittni and Rich have accepted the offer to take and run with XXXchurch now,” Michelle Russell from the XXXchurch told the Daily Caller.

They see good changes coming for the ministry, “XXXchurch has always been an out-of-the-box type of ministry which has defied mainstream Christianity and outreach as we know it.”

“We fully expect that Brittni and Rich will continue to expand this ministry and take it further now,” Russell concluded.

Gross is going to help the couple in their transition to lead this ministry while focusing on the new role he has in “Christian Cannabis.”

Gross is “excited about launching christiancannabis.com as well as a few other projects with my family members.”

“Quite simply, we believe that when it comes to cannabis, Christians have more options than prohibitionist stances within our worldview have generally allowed for,” the website says.

This website was launched on 4/20 during Coachella on Easter weekend. It hopes to start a dialogue for Christians about the “the many uses the cannabis plant offers.” (RELATED: Flushing Drugs Down The Toilet Can Lead To ‘Meth Gators,’ Police Warn)

Christian Post called “Christian Cannabis” a “controversial mission.”

“I went to Coachella and saw one of my favorite artists that I’ve ever seen and I used marijuana before seeing him. It was amazing,” Gross told The Christian Post. “I’ve never lifted my hands in a worship service ever, ‘cause I was raised Baptist. … I’ve done that in my bathroom worshiping with marijuana by myself.”

Christian Cannabis will start selling cannabis products on their website soon, “Stay tuned for our upcoming line of introductory cannabis products for your specific, integrative healing and wellness needs. We also have a sister company that we have started that will be selling CBD only products available here.”

“We are within a month from taking on an investment for christian cannabis that will really help us grow that company and launch our product line,” Gross told the Daily Caller.