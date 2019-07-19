Jim Harbaugh Thinks Michigan Should Be The Favorite To Win The Big 10

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has no problem with the Wolverines being favored to win the Big 10.

During B1G media days, Harbaugh told the media “that’s where I’d pick us” when talking about them being projected to end up on the top, according to Nick Baumgardner. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

I’m glad Harbaugh has so much confidence in his guys. I really do. It makes me smile. The arrogance of Michigan and the fans is downright stunning to me.

You’d think that team was winning Super Bowls on a regular basis. You’d think they were the greatest team ever or something along those lines.

In reality, they’re just Ohio State’s punching bag.

I guess I’m just cut off from the delusion of all these other clowns out there who have anointed Harbaugh and the Wolverines as the second coming.

Excuse me if I don’t just believe Michigan all of a sudden became the best team in the B1G out of thin air. They’ve never even played in the title game!

Now, we’re supposed to believe all the hype and Harbaugh’s own words? Yeah, I’m not buying it.

Of course, I’m not complaining. I want Michigan to believe they’re this good. I really do. I want the Wolverines and their fans to shower in the delusion surrounding them.

It’ll be that much funnier when we stomp all over them. What a wild time to be alive.