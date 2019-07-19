Trevor Lawrence Calls Paul Finebaum ‘Unprofessional’ After Clemson Criticism

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence doesn’t seem like a big fan of Paul Finebaum after some recent criticism.

Finebaum, who might be the biggest SEC fanboy on the planet, ripped into Clemson player John Simpson after the offensive lineman said he thought Notre Dame was better than Alabama last season. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

According to 247Sports on Wednesday, the college football pundit responded to Simpson with the following:

I’m not in the business of criticizing college players, but that is easily one of the stupidest comments I have ever heard…And Clemson has won two championships, and they deserve them. (Dabo Swinney) I think is a phenomenal coach. It’s a great program. But when faces of a program like that say stupid things like that, it’s demeaning to what the program has accomplished. And I’ve said this couple of times, I’m gonna say it again, Clemson just doesn’t know how to win yet. Maybe they will at some point, but not yet. And I hope that they can learn to deal with being No. 1 and being in the spotlight. Because so far, a lot of their comments and their behavior, both the last time two years ago and today, have been really embarrassing.

That didn’t sit well with the star sophomore quarterback, who tweeted and deleted the one word response of “unprofessional” Thursday, according to CollegeFootballTalk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jun 12, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

A feud between Finebaum and Lawrence is exactly what the world of college football needs. Clemson destroyed Alabama and Notre Dame last season.

If Finebaum wants to shout pro-SEC propaganda and attack Tigers players, then don’t be surprised when the best quarterback in America hits back.

There’s also really nothing the ESPN pundit can respond with when it comes to Lawrence. He’s the best passer in all of college football, and might be the best one we’ve had in more than a decade.

No amount of SEC propaganda will ever change that fact. Watching him play against Alabama last season was pretty much a snuff film for fans of the Crimson Tide.

Somebody needs to be a hero when it comes to dismantling pro-SEC narratives, and it looks like Lawrence might be the man we’re looking for.

Props to him for not letting Finebaum go unchecked. Too bad he deleted it. I would have kept it up, and only doubled down.

Now, we’ll have to see if the infamous SEC pundit responds. I hope he does because I want this feud to escalate in a big way.

If a war between Clemson and the SEC starts, we all know which side I’ll be fighting on.