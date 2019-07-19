Trump Goes After NYT Columnist Who Predicts His Reelection

President Donald Trump went after New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman on Friday after he predicted Trump’s reelection and described him as a “racist, divisive, climate-change-denying, woman-abusing jerk” in a Tuesday column.

“Thomas ‘the Chin’ Friedman, a weak and pathetic sort of guy, writes columns for The New York Times in between rounds of his favorite game, golf. Two weeks ago, while speaking to a friend on his cell phone, I unfortunately ended up speaking to Friedman. We spoke for a while and […] he could not have been nicer or more respectful to your favorite President, me. Then I saw the column he wrote, ‘Trump Will Be Re-elected, Won’t He?’ He called me a Racist, which I am not…” Trump wrote Friday on Twitter.

Friedman’s column criticized the Democratic presidential candidates for having out-of-touch policies like prioritizing health coverage to illegal immigrants. (RELATED: Trump Says The US Destroyed Iranian Drone Approaching American Assault Ship)

“But please, spare me the revolution!” wrote Friedman, a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner. He said another four years of Trump would be a worse revolution.

“Four years of Trump feeling validated in all the crazy stuff he’s done and said. Four years of Trump unburdened by the need to run for re-election and able to amplify his racism, make Ivanka secretary of state, appoint even more crackpots to his cabinet and likely get to name two right-wing Supreme Court justices under the age of 40. Yes sir, that will be a revolution!” the columnist wrote.

Trump also took issue with Friedman’s assertion that the Democratic Party should seek out a 2020 candidate like Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo. Friedman cited Raimondo’s work to improve the state’s jobs and economy in general.

“[Friedman] said Rhode Island went from economically bad to great in 5 years because the […] Governor of the State did a good job. That may be true but she could not have done it without the tremendous economic success of our Country [and] the turnaround that my Administration has caused. Really Nasty to me in his average I.Q. Columns, kissed my a.. [sic] on the call. Phony!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Friedman’s column also reflected on the chaotic Democratic debates in June and former Vice President Joe Biden’s poor performance despite being the apparent frontrunner.

