Joe Biden Hired A Speech Coach One Day After Debate Performance

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gives a speech on his foreign policy plan on July 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter

Former Vice President Joe Biden hired a speech coach a day after his June performance at a 2020 Democratic presidential debate.

Biden’s campaign paid Sheehan Associates $5,300 for “strategic consulting” on June 28, records from Biden’s second-quarter Federal Election Commission filing reveal, the Washington Examiner reported Wednesday.

The former vice president’s support dropped 10 percentage points after his debate performance, according to a Morning Consult-FiveThirtyEight poll. (RELATED: Support For Joe Biden Plummets 10 Points After Debate)

Sheehan Associates advertises itself as a consulting firm specializing in communication training. Led by Michael Sheehan, the firm boasts a clientele including J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., the American Bar Association, Planned Parenthood and U.S. Postal Service.

Democratic presidential candidates Marianne Williamson, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, former tech executive Andrew Yang, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand take part in the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Sheehan’s “expertise embraces every format and every forum whether media interview, major speech or high-stakes Q&A. His ability to help people communicate at the highest possible level was dubbed by New York Magazine as ‘the Sheehan effect,'” the Sheehan Associates website says.

This is not the first time Biden has hired Sheehan Associates. Biden’s campaign paid Sheehan Associates $6,500 for “consultant-communications” in 2007  before a South Carolina primary debate that April, according to the Washington Examiner.

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris bashed Biden during the second night of 2020 debates in June over Biden’s past positions on civil rights.

