REPORT: A$AP Rocky’s Alleged Attacker Won’t Be Charged For Altercation In Sweden

The man involved in a scrap with A$AP Rocky in Sweden won’t be charged.

According to TMZ early Monday morning, the man who allegedly started the altercation with Rocky’s crew won’t be charged because prosecutors believe he acted in self-defense.

However, TMZ also reported the star rapper’s bodyguard also got cleared in the altercation as acting in self-defense, which doesn’t seem to add up at all. That pretty much means the Swedes think both parties were in the right, but they still want to put A$AP Rocky in prison. (RELATED: Swedish Prosecutor Has No Intention Of Freeing A$AP Rocky, Could ‘Go Harder’ Because Trump Got Involved)

Again, he tried to do everything possible to defuse the situation before it ultimately turned violent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jul 2, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

What a load of garbage. What an absolute joke. So, the Swedes are going to try to imprison A$AP Rocky, but nobody else?

Give me an absolute break. It’s clear the Swedes don’t give a damn about justice, freedom or fairness. As I’ve said before, if there was ever a time to consider all options, it’s right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jul 2, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

At this point, this is nothing more than a glorified state sanctioned government kidnapping. You know how the United States should deal with that?

We should put together a military option, make it clear we’re willing to use it and then force the Swedes to make a call.

If they release him, then great. If not, then we will drop in operators and bring him home.

We don’t need a full on invasion. We don’t even necessarily need air strikes against Swedish locations and military sites. I’m not asking to wipe Sweden out. I’m asking for the United States government to defend innocent citizens.

20 operators and two Black Hawks could end this whole nightmare in a matter of minutes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Mar 10, 2019 at 12:37pm PDT

Bring home A$AP Rocky, and send a message to the world we won’t tolerate our citizens being arrested for unjust reasons.