Bella Thorne Comes Out As Pansexual: ‘You Just Like A Being’

Actress Bella Thorne opened up about her sexuality Monday while talking about her struggles on “Good Morning America.”

The former Disney star sat down for an interview with “GMA” ahead of her book release where she opened up about her sexuality and her experiences with sexual abuse as a child, according to a report published by USA Today.

“I’m actually pansexual, and I didn’t know that,” Thorne said. “Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is.”

“You like beings,” she continued. “You like what you like. Doesn’t have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It’s literally you like personality. You just like a being. It doesn’t really matter what’s going on, over there. If I just like it, I like it!” (RELATED: Bella Thorne Posts Her Own Nudes After A Hacker Threatened To Release The Photos)

Pansexual is defined as being “not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender, or gender identity,” according to Google search. Previously, Thorne had come out as bisexual.

Thorne first came out as bisexual on Twitter in 2016. Shortly after, she entered into a relationship with Youtube star Tana Mongeau and Mod Sun. The trio ended things in April and Thorne has since started dating singer Benjamin Mascolo.