Crenshaw On Border: Dems ‘Don’t Want Solutions,’ Just To Make Trump Seem ‘Evil’

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw chastised New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for not working to fix the border crisis and painting President Donald Trump as “evil” Monday on “Fox and Friends.”

Ocasio-Cortez called for a “9/11-style commission” Saturday to investigate family separations at the U.S. border. Her commission would be based of the independent investigation used after the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, according to Vox. Crenshaw called her idea “fuel to the fire” on growing tensions about illegal aliens in America.

WATCH:

“Notice that they never come up with a solution,” Crenshaw told “Fox & Friends.” (RELATED: Twice-Deported Illegal Alien Charged With Three Murders — Two Were Children)

“They talk about the over-crowded facilities. They never have a solution. They don’t have a solution for our immigration system. They say it shouldn’t be defined by the administration — well, we do have laws right now … that says you can’t illegally cross the border. That’s immigration policy set by Congress. It’s a law in place. We need to enforce it.”

Crenshaw also insisted that Democrats don’t want to solve the perceived problem, instead they want to discredit Trump and paint him as “evil.”

“What they really want is more commissions like this, more investigations they can point to, to call the president evil,” he said. “That’s what they want,” he told Fox.

He remains worried that Democrats are trying to decriminalize illegal entries into the U.S. mainland.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.