Miami Dolphins Place Kendrick Norton On The Reserve/Non-Football Injury List

The Miami Dolphins have officially taken Kendrick Norton off of the active roster after he had his arm amputated.

Norton was moved to the reserve/non-football injury list, which means his season and career is officially over following his truck crash, according to ProFootballTalk on Sunday.

However, it also officially allows the Dolphins to pay his salary if they want. The NFL and the Dolphins are already taking care of his insurance. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Player Kendrick Norton Has His Arm Amputated After Car Accident)

This move would seem to indicate they plan on helping with his salary as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendrick Norton Jr™ (@kendricknorton7) on Jul 11, 2019 at 4:50pm PDT

All things considered, Norton, who played for Miami in college, should consider himself insanely lucky to be alive. He lost his arm after getting it pinned under his truck when it crashed.

That’s pretty horrific, but it could have gone much worse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendrick Norton Jr™ (@kendricknorton7) on Jul 20, 2019 at 9:10am PDT

Now, Norton must focus on life after football. Luckily, it sounds like the Miami Dolphins are behind him 100%. That’ll help him a lot when it comes to get his life back on track.

The path ahead of him won’t be easy. It won’t be easy at all. It’s going to be a tough road, but it seems like his support system is strong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendrick Norton Jr™ (@kendricknorton7) on Jul 22, 2019 at 6:32am PDT

Something tells me Norton is going to bounce back in a big way, and the NFL will do what it can to help him along the way.