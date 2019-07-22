Trump Says He’ll Set Up Meeting About Border ‘ASAP’ At Schumer’s Request

President Donald Trump said Sunday evening that he would “set up a meeting ASAP” with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after the New York Democrat’s visit to the southern U.S. border.

“Senator Chuck Schumer has finally gone to the Southern Border with some Democrat Senators. This is a GREAT thing! Nearby, he missed a large group of Illegal Immigrants trying to enter the USA illegally. They wildly rushed Border Patrol. Some Agents were badly injured,” Trump wrote Sunday evening on Twitter.

“Based on the comments made by Senator Schumer, he must have seen how dangerous [and] bad for our Country the Border is. It is not a ‘manufactured crisis,’ as the Fake News Media [and] their Democrat partners tried to portray. He said he wants to meet. I will set up a meeting ASAP!” Trump continued. (RELATED: Trump Refutes Iran’s Announcement That It Arrested 17 Of Its Own Citizens For Spying For US)

Schumer toured migrant detention facilities on July 19, The Washington Post reported. That same day, 47 undocumented immigrants trying to get into the U.S. rushed a bridge over the Rio Grande near Pharr, Texas, according to Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

The longtime senator used his visit to push a bill he introduced in July that would ensure unaccompanied minors have access to lawyers, cut down on for-profit entities contracting with the Office of Refugee Resettlement and expand “alternatives to detention,” among other provisions.

“The [Senate Democrats] and I pushed Border Patrol leadership hard. Overcrowding. Migrants without the help they need. It doesn’t have to be this way. These are decisions from the top of the Trump [administration]. We must pass our bill to help end it — the Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act,” Schumer wrote July 19 on Twitter.

Schumer has been highly critical of CBP. He called for Mark Morgan, who was then the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), to be fired as head of CBP in early July before Morgan even assumed the position.

Schumer’s office did not immediately return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

