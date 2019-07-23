‘Bachelorette: Men Tell All’ Hits Highest Ratings In The Past Four Years

“The Bachelorette: Men Tell All” hit its highest ratings in the past four years Monday night.

The part of the series that allows the men to come back and talk about their experiences with the “Bachelorette” also brought in the highest audience of this season so far, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter.

A total of 6.59 million viewers tuned in Monday night to watch the drama unfold, while the show earned a 1.7 rating, tying the season high.

The show increased in ratings by 30% and increased in audience size by 20% from last season. “Men Tell All” only had an audience of 5.47 million last year. (RELATED: Chris Harrison Admits The Reason Why Luke P. Was Allowed Back On ‘The Bachelorette’)

The increase in ratings and audience isn’t a surprise, as this truly has been a much more dramatic season than many previous “The Bachelorette” seasons. The majority of the “Men Tell All” episode was dedicated to giving controversial contestant Luke P. a platform to tell his side of the story.

However, he took up most of the time defending his actions on the show and talking about how he didn’t regret anything at all. He even claimed that if he could do it all over again he wouldn’t change anything. (I paraphrase, but you get the gist.)

Of course this season has super high ratings and a growing audience. We haven’t gotten this kind of drama from a group of guys in a really long time.