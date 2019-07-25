College Football Returns In 30 Days When Florida Plays Miami

Gentlemen, we’re officially a month out from the start of college football.

In 30 days, Florida and Miami will take the field to get the season started, and I can’t wait. As I say, there are a couple important dates counting down to the start of the season, and the 30 day mark is a major one.

One month, folks. One month!

In one month, we’re going to have beer on ice, food on the grill and we’re going to be absolutely juiced for every second of the action. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

The first game this time around is actually good. Usually, week zero often features garbage teams nobody really cares about.

Not this time. This time, we’ve got the Gators and the Hurricanes playing to get the 2019 campaign underway.

If that doesn’t have you ready to run through a wall, then you might need to be checked for a pulse.

Not only will it also be the start of the season on that majestic Saturday day, but I’ll also be at a wedding. Football, beer and a wedding all in the same day is what our founding fathers envisioned when we defeated the British.

It’s what America is all about. It’s why we’re the best country on the planet.

I hope you’re all as excited as I am. I might have to go home and get my beer on ice right now. It’s never too early of a time get prepared for the season.

It’s going to be a great year, and I’m excited to share every single moment with all of you guys. Get onboard or get out of the way!