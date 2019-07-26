Jeff Bridges Will Star In The New FX CIA Show ‘The Old Man’

Jeff Bridges’ new FX show “The Old Man” sounds like it’s going to be awesome.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the upcoming show:

Based on Thomas Perry’s best-selling book of the same name, The Old Man will see Bridges play Dan Chase, a retired CIA officer who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the seasoned operative learns that to ensure his future, he now must reconcile his past.

I’m all about this. Count me 100% in. First off, FX produces some outstanding content, especially when it comes to a great drama.

Look no further than “Justified” if you want proof of how awesome FX content can be. Raylan Givens and Boyd Crowder are two of the greatest characters in the history of television. (RELATED: Raylan Givens’ ‘Next One’s Coming Faster’ Is The Most Badass Line In TV History)

Now, Bridges, one of the most iconic actors alive, is coming to FX. If that’s not a win for television and viewers, then I don’t know what is.

There’s no question at all Bridges as a former spook taking out an assassin is going to be grade-A entertainment.

There’s no release date yet for “The Old Man” but you can guarantee I’ll be updating all of you as soon as we have more information.

There’s a one million percent chance I’m giving this one a shot. You can take that one to the bank.

Sound off with your thoughts about “The Old Man” in the comments. I think most of you will agree with me.