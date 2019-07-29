Rob Reiner Says Those Who Support Trump Are ‘Racist’

Actor/director Rob Reiner said Monday there “can be no distinction” between President Donald Trump, who he called “a racist” and those who support the president.

“The President of the United States is a racist,” the 72-year-old tweeted to his hundreds of thousands of followers Monday. (RELATED:Rob Reiner: ‘There’s No Line’ Too Far When It Comes To Attacking Trump)

“He’s [Trump] made it abundantly clear his re-election is based on white nationalism,” he added. “If you support him, there can be no distinction between you being a racist and a racist enabler. They are the same.” (VIDEO: Rob Reiner On Trump’s Support: ‘There Are A Lot Of People Who Are Racist’)

It is unclear if the filmmaker was responding to the current feud between Trump and Maryland Democrat Elijah Cummings following the president’s tweet calling Baltimore a “rat and rodent infested mess,” before labeling Cummings “a racist,” who needs to worry about cleaning up his own house before worrying about the border situation. (RELATED: Baltimore Sun Calls Trump A ‘Rat’ In Response To President’s Tweets About The City)

On Sunday, Reiner also attacked the president in a similar fashion, tweeting that Trump had a mind that is “infested. With racism, with misogyny, with lies, with bigotry, with hate.”

It was just the latest in a long line of attacks by the “All In The Family” star since Trump was sworn into office.