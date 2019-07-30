Georgia Schedules Home Football Game Against Charlotte

Georgia will play Charlotte in football in 2025.

The Bulldogs and Kirby Smart will play Charlotte in Athens in 2025, according to Brett McMurphy on Monday.

Georgia adds 2025 home game w/Charlotte — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 29, 2019

Once again, we see SEC programs just not going too far out of their way to schedule big time games. Alabama just scheduled Wisconsin, which might be the biggest non-conference matchup in SEC history.

The Bulldogs respond to that by scheduling Charlotte? That just doesn’t make much sense. Georgia already gets to play the cupcake lineup of the SEC East every year. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

You’d think they’d want to go out and play some tough non-conference games. Apparently, that’s not the case at all.

Watching the SEC constantly talk about how elite they are and then turn around to schedule weak teams will never get old. It won’t get old at all.

They only play eight conference games and then pack on the garbage teams in the non-conference slate. Life must be nice when you essentially get four glorified practices outside of conference play every year.

Meanwhile, the big boys in the Big 10 are constantly scheduling the toughest teams we can find. We even have Purdue out here talking about scheduling only the best!

Purdue! One of the worst teams in the B1G has bigger stones on them than the SEC powerhouse that is the Georgia Bulldogs.

Do better, Georgia. Do much better.