Jeff Brohm Says Purdue Wants To ‘Schedule The Best Opponents We Can’

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm is all about making sure the Boilermakers play the toughest schedule possible.

“That is one thing I think you’ll see at Purdue. We’ve always had 11 Power Five games. We’re excited about our schedule. We like to schedule the best opponents we can,” Brohm said during B1G media days, according to Saturday Tradition on Sunday. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

You know who should listen to Brohm’s words? The entire SEC. The guys in the south are scheduling so many cupcakes they should be concerned about diabetes.

Meanwhile, Purdue is out here trying to beef up their schedule as much as possible. The Boilermakers play Nevada, Vanderbilt and TCU to start the season this year.

That’s a lineup of games you will never see in SEC in the non-conference slate.

You know it’s a bad sign for the SEC when little ole Purdue is out here putting together a tougher schedule than the schools below the Mason-Dixon Line.

The SEC brags nonstop about how they’re the best in college football. It’s not difficult to look good on paper playing a grand total of eight conference games and then blasting through the weakest non-conference schedule possible.

You know the SEC is really in trouble when they could start learning lessons from one of the worst teams in the B1G.

Of course, they’ll just put some spin on it and pretend like everything I just said isn’t true. The delusion is real and it’s entertaining.

Doesn’t make it any less sad, though.