Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart Spends Time On A Slip And Slide Instead Of Practicing

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart apparently thought hitting up a slip and slide was a good use of his time.

A video has been making the rounds online of the star coach running through the slip and slide, and it appears like he’s surrounded by players from his team. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

You can watch his antics below.

Kirby Smart slip and slidin’ will make your day (via @LilEasy_35) pic.twitter.com/70GW06HFhF — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 28, 2019

Not sure I’d like this very much at all if I was a fan of the Bulldogs. Last time I checked, running around on slip and slides doesn’t exactly win you rings.

You see any videos of Nick Saban doing this kind of stuff? Didn’t think so. He’s busy winning titles. Smart apparently thinks taking time off from practice to get a little water action is a smart way for a premier program to spend their time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball) on Jul 24, 2019 at 9:06am PDT

Alabama is routinely scheming out ways to continue their domination of the SEC, and Georgia is out here pretending like they’re at a water park.

How many reps were missed out on because the Bulldogs were too busy messing around on a slip and slide? How many extra passes could the team have gotten in?

How much more film could Kirby Smart have watched?

You’re either dedicated to winning or you’re not. Right now, I wouldn’t say Georgia is locked in on the former option.

Shape up, Smart. Shape up or find yourself once again not winning the SEC.