Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart Spends Time On A Slip And Slide Instead Of Practicing

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart apparently thought hitting up a slip and slide was a good use of his time.

A video has been making the rounds online of the star coach running through the slip and slide, and it appears like he’s surrounded by players from his team. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

You can watch his antics below.

Not sure I’d like this very much at all if I was a fan of the Bulldogs. Last time I checked, running around on slip and slides doesn’t exactly win you rings.

You see any videos of Nick Saban doing this kind of stuff? Didn’t think so. He’s busy winning titles. Smart apparently thinks taking time off from practice to get a little water action is a smart way for a premier program to spend their time.

 

Alabama is routinely scheming out ways to continue their domination of the SEC, and Georgia is out here pretending like they’re at a water park.

How many reps were missed out on because the Bulldogs were too busy messing around on a slip and slide? How many extra passes could the team have gotten in?

How much more film could Kirby Smart have watched?

You’re either dedicated to winning or you’re not. Right now, I wouldn’t say Georgia is locked in on the former option.

Shape up, Smart. Shape up or find yourself once again not winning the SEC.