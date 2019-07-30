Newsmax TV CEO Stepping Down To A Consulting Role

Newsmax TV’s CEO Michael Clemente will be stepping down into a consulting role after a little over a year in the position.

Clemente is a former Fox News and ABC News executive and producer. He worked at ABC News for 27 years and joined Fox News in 2009, where he left in 2016.

Clemente was also CNN‘s executive producer for two years, The Hill reported. He has been the CEO of Newsmax TV for 15 months, according to Mediaite.

He said the decision to step down into a consulting role was “mutual,” Mediaite reported. (RELATED: Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara Steps Down Amid Sex Scandal)

“I currently remain CEO of Newsmax TV,” Clemente said, according to Mediaite. “For a number of reasons unrelated to the company, I’m in the process of moving to a consultancy role. I remain strongly committed to the company and its prospects.”

Newsmax TV was founded in 2014 by President Donald Trump’s friend Chris Ruddy. It has struggled to gain significant viewership, despite Clemente previously stating that “carriage is up to 70 million homes,” according to Mediaite.

“Michael Clemente currently remains CEO of Newsmax TV. For a number of reasons unrelated to the company, he is in the process of moving to a consultancy role. This has not happened yet, and any announcement is premature,” Newsmax told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement.

