Study: Green New Deal Would Suck More Than $70K From These States In Year One

Americans in at least five key electoral states can expect to pay more than $70,000 in the first year if the Green New Deal (GND) is implemented.

A new study released Tuesday by Power the Future and the conservative think tank Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) paints a dismal picture of escalating expenses as a result of trying to move towards a carbon-free future.

The study focused on five states: Alaska, Florida, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Pennsylvania — all anticipated to be key battleground states in the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: ‘Green New Deal’ Suggests Welfare For Those ‘Unwilling To Work.’ Was That A Mistake?)

As a result of skyrocketing hydro costs and expenses relating to vehicle and housing upgrades, most families would be virtually robbed of all disposable income just to stay up with the demands of the environmental plan, the brainchild of New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The plan is fast becoming Democratic gospel among some of the party’s contenders for the presidential nomination. Former Vice President Joe Biden has also released an environmental plan that he says goes “well beyond” the environmental objectives of former President Barack Obama.

Ocasio-Cortez reportedly cobbled together the plan over a weekend with her team of millennial staffers and activists.

The study is an even more pessimistic assessment than that reached by the conservative American Action Forum who predicted American households would lose up to $65,000 annually as a result of the GND, while the total cost over a decade could reach $93 trillion.

Alaska would be hit hardest by the GND, according to the study — due to its colder temperatures and heightened reliance on the fossil fuels that the environmental plan aims to eliminate over time. Alaskans could expect to pay an additional $100,000 extra in household costs under the plan, according to the CEI. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez’s Chief Of Staff Reveals What The Green New Deal’s All About — And It’s Not The Environment)

“The Green New Deal is a radical blueprint to decarbonize the American economy by refashioning how we grow food, move people and goods, source and distribute electricity, and build the structures where we live, work, and play. Our analysis shows that, if implemented, the Green New Deal would cost for American households at least tens of thousands of dollars annually on a permanent basis,” said CEI CEO and President Kent Lassman in a news release. “Perhaps that’s why exactly zero Senate Democrats, including the resolution’s 12 co-sponsors, voted for the Green New Deal when they had the chance.”

The CEI include notes that “the cost estimates are based on available data and analysis … [and] are low-end approximations, given the unprecedented scope of the proposal.”

President Donald Trump has encouraged Democrats to embrace the plan because he believes it is electoral poison.