Epstein Will Be Met In Court With Over 1 Million Pages Of Evidence, Lawyers Say

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein will reportedly face over one million pages of evidence, lawyers said Wednesday.

The evidence of Epstein’s alleged crimes is so voluminous that a trial will purportedly take between four to six weeks to present it all, according to Manhattan Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe. A trial is tentatively set for sometime in June 2020 after bickering between Epstein’s lawyers and federal prosecutors, according to NY Post.

Epstein’s lawyers argued that they don’t have enough time to review the immense discovery, while prosecutors seek justice for the allegations as quickly and as “swiftly” as possible.

The financier’s defense attorneys should have all the evidence from prosecutors by Oct. 31, according to Moe.

The Post reported that most of the findings come from the raid of Epstein’s 71st Street Manhattan home, which, according to New York Magazine, harbored a host of oddities, including prosthetic breasts, eyeballs and dolls. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Inside Epstein’s 71st Street Manhattan Home)

The financier has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing and trafficking a multitude of underage girls — the youngest among them 14-years-old.

He was reportedly found injured in his cell with markings around his neck on July 25, but it’s unclear if he was attacked or attempted to commit suicide. There was reportedly no mention of this incident at the court hearing Wednesday.

