John Delaney’s Push For Moderation Against Progressive Candidates May Have Paid Off

Former Democratic Maryland Rep. John Delaney kept it moderate on the debate stage Tuesday, and it may have paid off as the other candidates pushed progressive “free everything” policies during the Democratic primary debate.

“According to John Delaney’s (@JohnDelaney) National Press Secretary Michael Starr Hopkins (@Theonlyhonest), the campaign saw a 10 fold increase in donors last night, marking the best fundraising night of the campaign to date.” According to a Jeff Cook Tweet on Wednesday.

According to John Delaney’s (@JohnDelaney) National Press Secretary Michael Starr Hopkins (@Theonlyhonest), the campaign saw a 10 fold increase in donors last night, marking the best fundraising night of the campaign to date.

— Jeffrey Cook (@JeffreyCook) July 31, 2019

Delaney had raised $20,183,996,.54 as of June 30 according to the Federal Election Commission. (RELATED: Delaney Uses Opening Statement To Rip Progressives For Promising ‘Free Things’)

“Folks, we have a choice. We can go down the road that Senator Sanders and Senator Warren want to take us, which is with bad policies like Medicare for all, free everything and impossible promises that will turn off independent voters and get Trump re-elected,” Delaney said in his opening statement.

Delaney later criticized “impossible promises” made by Democratic Massachusets Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

If we’re going to beat Trump, we need to offer voters real solutions, not impossible promises. pic.twitter.com/ZNx86HMvSB — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) July 31, 2019

Responding to Warren, Delaney said, “I think Democrats win when we run on real solutions, not impossible promises, when we run on things that are workable, not fairytale economics.” (RELATED: Dem Candidate: ‘Medicare For All Would Have Every Hospital Close!’)

The former Maryland Rep. also criticized the Green New Deal, claiming that it “ties its progress to other things that are completely unrelated to climate, like universal health care, guaranteed government jobs, and universal basic income.”

Delaney is currently polling at 0.8 percent according to a Real Clear Politics average.

Follow Claire On Twitter