John Legend Goes On Expletive-Filled Rant, Calling Trump A ‘Racist’ And More

John Legend went on an expletive-laced rant about President Donald Trump calling him a “racist,” a “piece of sh*t”and more.

It happened when TMZ caught up with the 40-year-old singer leaving a nightclub in West Hollywood, according to a piece published Wednesday.

“Our president is a flaming racist,” Legend said. “He’s a piece of shit and he says piece of shit shit all the time. That’s what he does.”(RELATED: John Legend Calls On Sarah Sanders To Resign If She Doesn’t Want To Be Harassed)

WATCH:

“We need to get him out of office,” he added.

It is unclear exactly what lead to the rant, but the outlet speculated that it was most likely in reference to the current feud Trump is involved in with Maryland Democrat Rep Elijah Cummings. (RELATED: Singer John Legend Defends Kaepernick’s National Anthem Protest)

It comes following a tweet by Trump labeling Cummings’ district in Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” before calling him a “racist” who should focus on helping people in his own district instead of worrying about the conditions on the border.

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

When the “Preach” hitmaker was asked what he thought could be done to help the city of Baltimore, he replied, “lots” before going after Trump again.

“There’s a lot that can be done,” the singer said. “[There’s] over a century of history that created the problems that they have, and we need to focus on making all of our communities better instead of talking shit about a communities just because you’re a racist prick.

“Donald Trump is an evil fucking canker sore on America’s whole landscape, so we need to get him out of office,” he concluded before ending the interview.