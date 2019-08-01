Debate Night Two Was Crazier Than Night One

On the podcast today we analyze the second night of the Democratic presidential debates, which was crazier than the first night. All the greatest hits were there: free health care, open borders, the USA is a racist cesspool of hatred. But there were also some serious punches landed. Listen to the show:

Someone woke up Joe Biden, at least more than he was in the first debate. The former Vice President had a much better debate last night, which admittedly isn’t saying much since there was nowhere to go but up. Still, the long-term former Senator from Delaware did manage to screw up his closing statement pretty badly.

Kamala Harris came out swinging against Biden on just about every issue, but the biggest haymaker wasn’t thrown by her, it landed squarely on her jaw. Tulsi Gabbard blasted Harris for her abusive record as a prosecutor, which until then hadn’t gotten much attention. Being on the side of law enforcement is not a winning position in the modern Democratic Party, so that one is going to leave a mark.

Overall, the crazy was in full effect. We have all the audio and analysis.

