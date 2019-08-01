Julianne Hough Says She’s ‘Not Straight’ In Nude Cover Story

Julianne Hough stripped down in more ways than one when she posed nude for her latest cover story and admitted that she’s “not straight.”

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right,'” the 31-year-old actress/dancer shared with Women’s Health Magazine in a piece published Wednesday about telling her husband and professional hockey player Brooks Laich about her sexuality. “And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.'”(RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

“I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised,” she added. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me. I was like ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship,” Hough continued. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

And Laich couldn’t be more proud of his “champion” and “warrior” wife, and said as much during a recent interview on an iHeartRadio podcast, “How Men Think,” per Fox News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 30, 2019 at 2:01pm PDT

“As a husband, I just go into full-support mode,” the hockey player shared. “Whatever my wife needs, whatever I can do, I’m fighting the smallest portion of the fight with her.”

“There are certain things in my wife’s life that I know she appreciates that help her feel calm and help her feel relaxed, so I double those efforts during that time just to show that I’m there with her and I support her,” he added.