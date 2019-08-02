Jason Clarke Will Play Jerry West In New HBO Show About The Lakers Called ‘Showtime’

HBO’s new show “Showtime” sounds like it’s going to be awesome for basketball fans.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details about the upcoming show on Thursday:

Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty, HBO’s upcoming Catherine the Great) will play NBA legend Jerry West in Showtime, which McKay (Succession, Vice) is directing and executive producing. The pilot is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. HBO describes the pilot as “a fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era, both on and off the court.”

There is a very high chance this show is awesome for a couple of reasons. First, people love stuff that brings up feelings of nostalgia, and few things do that better than sports. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Everybody who loves sports still talks about their favorite moments from years ago. The Lakers in the 1980s were about as iconic as they come in the world of basketball.

It was a cast of characters almost too big for Hollywood.

Secondly, Clarke is a hell of an actor and Jerry West is one of the most famous men to ever pick up a basketball. I’m not sure how they’re planning on portraying the NBA legend, but Clarke is a big time actor.

If they want West to come off as powerful and menacing, then there might not be a better pick than Clarke. He’s also done period pieces before several times, and recently played Ted Kennedy in “Chappaquiddick.”

This series from Adam McKay sounds like it’s going to be required viewing for people who love basketball. It’s in the very early stages, and it doesn’t look like many other pieces have been figured out yet other than Clarke’s casting.

It should be fascinating to see who they get to play the basketball players because there aren’t exactly a bunch of super tall athletes in the acting business.

Keep checking back for more updates on this one when we have them. “Showtime” sounds like one we’ll absolutely be following here.