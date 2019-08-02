Kentucky Won’t Sell Alcohol In General Seating During The 2019 Football Season

The University of Kentucky won’t sell alcohol to fans sitting in general seating this upcoming football season.

Athletic director Mitch Barnhart revealed Thursday that the Wildcats wouldn’t be selling alcohol in the general seating area of the football stadium for the upcoming season, according to the Courier Journal.

The decision comes after the SEC repealed rules regulating the sale of alcohol during football games earlier in the summer. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kentucky Football (@ukfootball) on Jun 13, 2019 at 2:03pm PDT

In case you were wondering my thoughts on this decision from Kentucky, you can see it below.

Why, Kentucky? Why? Why would the Wildcats deprive their fans of a cold beer on a hot Saturday during an SEC game?

It just doesn’t make sense. There’s literally no reason to not sell alcohol during college football games. Fans want it, the school can make money and everybody wins.

It should be the easiest decision ever made. Instead, Kentucky is choosing to spit in the face of progress.

Kentucky boosters with deep pockets should be getting on the phone ASAP to fix this situation. They can already get booze in their suites, but they need to take a stand for the common man.

If the boosters writing checks started getting on the phone, I guarantee you this whole situation could be fixed quickly.

You’d be shocked by how fast things move when the money from boosters looks like it’s going to dry up.

Be better, Kentucky. Be much better. Fans want a cold beer, and there’s no reason to deny them of that. We didn’t beat the Nazis to sit thirsty in football stadiums decades later.

Do the right thing. Do it for freedom.