Editorial

Deondre Francois Joins Hampton Football Team After Leaving Florida State

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 08: Deondre Francois #12 of the Florida State Seminoles walks off the field after being injured during a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on October 8, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Quarterback Deondre Francois is now playing football in the FCS for Hampton.

Francois was thrown off Florida State’s football team after last season, and there were some whispers he was going to land at FAU with Lane Kiffin. (RELATED: Deondre Francois Dismissed From FSU Football Team)

Apparently, that move fell through and now he’s in the FCS playing for Hampton.

It’s crazy that a guy with Francois’ talent is playing in the FCS. He was supposed to be the next big thing for the Seminoles. Obviously, things didn’t go according to plan at all.

There appeared to be a video of him threatening a woman, and that put an immediate end to his FSU career.

I can’t remember the last time a player with so much hype and talent dropped off in such spectacular fashion. We’re talking about a guy who was the face of FSU’s historic football team.

Now, he’s playing in the FCS. I don’t know much about the other quarterbacks in the FCS, but there’s probably a very real chance he’s the best one in America before even taking a single snap.

I have no idea how Francois will do against the much weaker competition he’s about to face, but it’d be shocking if he didn’t dominate. It’d be absolutely shocking.

I absolutely expect him to dominate for Hampton. If he does, maybe there’ll be an NFL shot down the road. If he doesn’t, then it’ll just be another dark mark on a career that had once been so promising.