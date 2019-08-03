Geno Smith Thinks He Could Be A Starting Quarterback In The NFL

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith thinks he is good enough to be a starter in the league.

Smith was a second round pick of the New York Jets after starring at West Virginia, and he entered the league with a lot of hype. However, things haven’t panned out at all. In fact, it became clear quickly that he had no business being a starting quarterback. (RELATED: Seattle Seahawks Sign Quarterback Geno Smith)

He apparently feels very differently.

“I got a lot of confidence in myself. I know that I can do a lot of things on the field, I believe that I am a starter, I just need another opportunity,” Smith told the media on Friday, according to ProFootballTalk.

I hate to sound mean here, but Smith absolutely isn’t a starting caliber quarterback in the NFL. Not at all. He should just be happy getting a paycheck as a backup.

He’s thrown 29 touchdowns to 36 interceptions so far in his career. That’s abysmal!

Smith will never be asked to play for the Seahawks as long as Russell Wilson is healthy, and there’s no guarantee he even makes the 53 man roster.

He might have balled out at West Virginia, but it’s fantasyland to believe he can still start on a winning team in the NFL. It’s just not reality.

He should hold a clip board and cash his backup checks. His days as a starter are almost certainly over forever.