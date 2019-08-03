Politics

Laura Loomer Trends On Twitter After Announcing Congressional Bid

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 06: Laura Loomer waits backstage during a "Demand Free Speech" rally on Freedom Plaza on July 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. The demonstrators are calling for an end of censorship by social media companies. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Scott Morefield Reporter

Laura Loomer trended on Twitter Friday night as news broke of the activist’s Florida congressional bid.

The 26-year-old right-wing activist — who once chained herself to Twitter’s New York City offices to protest her ban from the social network for what they considered an anti-Muslim tweet — announced her intention Friday to run as a Republican against Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel in Florida’s 21st Congressional District.

The district is reportedly heavily Democratic, so much so that Frankel didn’t face a GOP challenger in 2018, but none of that stopped people on Twitter from reacting to Loomer’s candidacy. (RELATED: ‘Day Of The Long Knives:’ Conservatives, Free Speech Advocates Condemn Latest Facebook Bans)

Some conservatives and free speech activists were pleased and even optimistic about her chances.

Blogger Mike Cernovich cited Loomer’s employment of longtime GOP strategist Karen Giorno as a move that could warrant taking the candidacy seriously.

Others weren’t so sure:

 

 