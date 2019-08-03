Laura Loomer Trends On Twitter After Announcing Congressional Bid

Laura Loomer trended on Twitter Friday night as news broke of the activist’s Florida congressional bid.

The 26-year-old right-wing activist — who once chained herself to Twitter’s New York City offices to protest her ban from the social network for what they considered an anti-Muslim tweet — announced her intention Friday to run as a Republican against Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel in Florida’s 21st Congressional District.

BREAKING: Laura Loomer is running for Congress in Florida’s 21st Congressional district. If elected, she will likely be a very strong fighter against tech censorship on Capital Hill. ???????? pic.twitter.com/ZwHo8mKUdX — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) August 2, 2019

Laura Loomer has filed to run for Congress: https://t.co/WULkZBaixE — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) August 2, 2019

The district is reportedly heavily Democratic, so much so that Frankel didn’t face a GOP challenger in 2018, but none of that stopped people on Twitter from reacting to Loomer’s candidacy. (RELATED: ‘Day Of The Long Knives:’ Conservatives, Free Speech Advocates Condemn Latest Facebook Bans)

Some conservatives and free speech activists were pleased and even optimistic about her chances.

#1 trending on Twitter is #LauraLoomer because she will be the next congresswoman from Florida 21! She will single-handedly take down the entire #Squad ????????☝???? pic.twitter.com/EdpPoaY2ES — Ivan E. Raiklin????????☝???? (@Raiklin) August 3, 2019

Crazy how someone like Cardi B who has admitted to drugging and robbing men has a platform on Twitter but a true patriot and amazing journalist like Laura Loomer does not. I wonder which one poses a greater threat to revealing the truth? ???? — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) August 3, 2019

With Laura Loomer running for Congress it’s more important than ever for Twitter to reinstate her. Laura has a voice that needs to be heard! — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) August 3, 2019

Laura Loomer is going to be the first boss congresswoman in the country. — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) August 3, 2019

Laura Loomer filing to run for Congress is on top. This will be an interesting race. I’ve recently seen a much different, more mature and focused Laura who is hitting all the right messaging notes for the Trump base in FL. pic.twitter.com/BWT4xcgjNj — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 3, 2019

Blogger Mike Cernovich cited Loomer’s employment of longtime GOP strategist Karen Giorno as a move that could warrant taking the candidacy seriously.

Karen Giorno is the real deal. Anyone dismissing Laura Loomer’s run as “stunt” might be surprised….. https://t.co/fFsQYpBlNe — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 2, 2019

Others weren’t so sure:

Laura Loomer probably is running just to get a candidate campaign account, so she can get back on Twitter. — Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) August 3, 2019

Looking forward to human tiki torch Laura Loomer’s congressional campaign. May it be as sharp as her powers of observation. pic.twitter.com/XUMcNUMBbm — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 3, 2019