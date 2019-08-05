247Sports Says Nebraska Is Underrated After Going Unranked In Preseason Coaches Poll

The Nebraska hype just doesn’t seem to ever be stopping, and now some people think they’re underrated going into the season.

Scott Frost’s team wasn’t ranked in the coaches preseason poll, and that obviously led to plenty of talk and debate. Now, 247Sports is officially cementing itself on the pro-Nebraska bandwagon as they pick up a sword to argue the team isn’t getting the respect they deserve. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Aug 3, 2019 at 12:14pm PDT

247Sports wrote the following in part about why the Cornhuskers are underrated:

It’ll be interesting to see where this program falls in the preseason AP Top 25 later month, my guess is somewhere in the low 20s. There’s immense optimism ahead of Scott Frost’s second campaign, mostly due to the rise of quarterback Adrian Martinez (who averaged a school-record 295.1 yards of offense per game) and a schedule conducive to success with most of the toughest games coming at home.

Here is a live look at my reaction to this nonsense propaganda.

Why? Why is the media so in the bag for Nebraska? Does Scott Frost know where Jimmy Hoffa’s body is or something? Does he have dirt on everybody?

I just don’t get it. I really don’t. They won a grand total of four games last year. Four!

Yet, people are buying stock in Nebraska like it’s the hottest thing since Apple started booming. Give me a break. Adrian Martinez might be a great quarterback, but I’m not believing they’ll do anything until I see it with my own eyes.

Now, I’m sure all the triggered Nebraska fans are going to jump into my comments defending Scott Frost and his team at all costs.

They’ll talk nonstop, and I couldn’t care less. I care about facts. However, if the Cornhuskers want a fight, then I’ll oblige them.