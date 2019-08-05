Trevor Lawrence Says Winning The Heisman Is ‘Not Really One Of My Goals’

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence doesn’t seem too concerned about whether or not he wins the Heisman this season.

Lawrence is viewed by many to be the man most likely to win the coveted trophy at the end of the season. He stomped all over Alabama last season in the national title game, and will likely put up huge stats once again. However, he doesn’t sound like he cares about winning the prestigious award at all.

Lawrence recently said the following about the Heisman chatter, according to TigerNet.com on Saturday:

It’s not really one of my goals. It would be awesome if it happened. That would be something as a little kid that you dream of but first things first, I want to win a national championship. I think that’s our team goal. If it comes with it, then that’s awesome but I’m just going to do my job, do what I’m supposed to do and see how it plays out.

If you’re a Clemson fan, you have to love these comments from Lawrence. You just have to. The young man could easily get caught up in the hype, and nobody would blame him. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

Instead, he’s focused on what’s best for the team and dominating the ACC and the rest of the country. All the personal accolades should be an afterthought.

Any player focused on winning individual awards over the team isn’t a guy I want under center.

It’s crazy to think how great Lawrence could be if he takes another step with his game this upcoming season.

As a true freshman last year for the Tigers, he was absolutely dominant. He torched defenses and set the world of college football on fire.

I think we can expect the same in 2019.

Sound off in the comments with whether or not you think Lawrence will walk away with the trophy at the end of the year.