The ‘Paper Of Record’ Apparently Takes Orders From AOC, De Blasio And The Mob

The outrage machine went after the New York Times over a headline it didn’t like: “Trump Urges Unity VS. Racism.”

Some politicians and presidential hopefuls also took to Twitter to let the news organization know how they felt about the title.

Let this front page serve as a reminder of how white supremacy is aided by – and often relies upon – the cowardice of mainstream institutions. https://t.co/ynjgtT66yI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2019

Hey, @nytimes — what happened to “The Truth Is Worth It?” Not the truth.

Not worth it. pic.twitter.com/N5tMTEoLln — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) August 6, 2019

Now some would argue that the title accurately described President Trump’s speech on the recent mass shootings — in his speech he did actually call for unity while condemning racism and white supremacists. (RELATED: Google Fires Republican Engineer Who Spoke Out Against ‘Outrage Mobs’.)

After the backlash, the New York Times quickly changed the title to “Assailing Hate But Not Guns” — which still didn’t satisfy some of those who were complaining online.

It’s good to know who the New York Times, the so-called “paper of record,” is taking orders from these days.

WATCH:

———————————————————————————————————————————–

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang