‘Bachelor’ Franchise Could Be Seeing 4th Spin-Off Show

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke teased a new addition to the “Bachelor” franchise during a press tour Monday.

After teasing a spin-off for a different series, Burke admitted something big was also coming for “The Bachelor,” according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“…there’s an extension to the “Bachelor” franchise coming,” Burke said.

“We have to be careful not to dilute a brand, because you can get carried away, but not looking at that would be silly,” she added referencing the idea of a completely new fourth show being added to the already airing “Bachelor,” “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor In Paradise.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ And ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Renewed For New Seasons)

“Bachelor” nation has seen other spin-offs over the years including “Bachelor Pad,” “Bachelor In Paradise: After Paradise” and “The Bachelor Winter Games.”

I obviously am really excited for a potential fourth show being added the franchise. “Bachelor Pad” was probably my favorite cancelled spin-off, mostly because they actually had to compete in competitions.

However, a new show that has just as much drama as “Bachelor In Paradise” is what I’m really looking forward to. If this new show actually happens, we’re about to have an entire year of “Bachelor” shows.

I couldn’t be happier with this announcement.