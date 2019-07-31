‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Ends Engagement And Shocks Fans

“Bachelorette” Hannah Brown revealed to fans that she had ended her engagement to front runner Jed Wyatt on Tuesday night’s episode.

After her dramatic break up with Jed was shown to the public, Brown had a chance to talk with eliminated contestant Tyler C. She opened up about her feelings for Tyler and went on to ask him if he’d like to get a drink with her, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

Tyler told Nick Viall on his podcast that reconciling with Brown was “inevitable.”

“It was definitely, you know, surprising, but I think it was inevitable,” Tyler said. “I think that we just both needed to have that time to talk and, you know, just see each other and be there for each other. I think we have a great relationship, you know, and friendship and that’s something that doesn’t need to be cut off because that didn’t work out. I think that’s immature.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Peter Denies Breaking Up With His Girlfriend To Go On The Show)

“Those feelings were real when we were together and you don’t just turn off emotions,” Brown said about her decision to ask Tyler to get drinks with her.

This turn of events has been really wild, but not unseen before on the dramatic ending of “The Bachelorette.” During Arie’s season, we saw him break up with the girl he chose and then propose to the runner up on the “After The Final Rose” episode.

What happened last night was mild in comparison. I hope things work out for Tyler and Brown. We all know that’s who she should have been with anyway.