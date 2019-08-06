Tom Herman Refers To Texas As The ‘Mecca’ Of College Football

Tom Herman apparently thinks Texas is the Mecca of college football.

The Longhorns head coach said the following during a recent appearance on ESPN’s “Golic and Wingo” show, according to Saturday Down South:

I fell in love with big-time football as a graduate assistant here (at Texas) and I’m a Division III guy and had coached a year of Division III football and all of a sudden I’m a graduate assistant at the Mecca of college football. So, it certainly was appealing back then and we’re proud to be back 20 years later as the head coach. But I think the state of Texas does well when all of its in-state schools do well, but when you’re the university of whatever state it is you carry a responsibility to make your state proud.

Mecca? Mecca? Is Herman joking? What year does that man think it is? Sure, Texas had an above average year last year that ended with a win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, but Austin damn sure isn’t the Mecca of college football. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

Not even close.

I’ve got nothing against the Longhorns, and I’m actually a bit of a Sam Ehlinger fan. However, I’m not even going to entertain the idea Texas is the Mecca of anything involving college football.

I don’t get paid to be delusional. I get paid to tell the truth, and the truth is Herman is dead wrong. He’s absolutely wrong!

There’s a real argument to be made for Alabama, USC and Ohio State to claim to be the Mecca of the sport. All three have compelling cases.

Texas? Give me a break. Are they a huge program? Sure. Are they a blue blood top tier program? Absolutely. Are they historic? No doubt.

Are they the Mecca off college football? Not a snowball’s chance in hell. For anybody to think differently, they’d have to just turn their brains off.

I’m sure Texas fans are about to jump down my throat, but I don’t care. I’m here to tell the truth. I’m not here to make you feel better about your reality.