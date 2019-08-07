Charged Rhetoric Consumes Liberal Media

Nicole Wallace, host of MSNBC has apologized for falsely accusing President Trump of “talking about exterminating Latinos.”

Though she said the mistake was unintentional, she added that “Trump’s constant assault on people of color and his use of the word “invasion” to describe the flow of immigrants is intentional and constant.”

The liberal media has taken to criticizing President Trump’s rhetoric, saying that his words are to blame for the allegedly racially-motivated shooting in El Paso, TX, this past weekend.

