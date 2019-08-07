‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Admits She Has ‘Beef’ With Contestant Who Went On Date With Gigi Hadid

“Bachelorette” Hannah Brown opened up about how she’s feeling after former contestant Tyler Cameron was spotted on two dates with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Brown recently revealed she ended her engagement to Jed Wyatt after he proposed to her at the end of her “Bachelorette” season and asked Tyler C. if he’d get drinks with her, according to a report published Wednesday by E! News.

Brown admitted to still having feelings for Tyler C. and wanted a chance to catch up and talk things over. The pair seemingly ended up going to drinks and having a sleepover at Brown’s Los Angeles residence.

However, just two days later Tyler was spotted hanging out with Hadid on two separate occasions.

Everyone has been dying to know what Brown thinks about this and now we know. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Spotted On Second Date With Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tyler C.)

“He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were just, you know, hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that,” Brown told Rachel Lindsay on her podcast.

However, Brown did mention that she is a little confused by everything. Lindsay said she had “beef” with Tyler and Brown agreed.

“I think that’s my beef with it too,” Hannah told Lindsay. “And the thing is…we are not dating dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both like knowing that there’s still something there. And when you are in the public eye, you do just have to be respectful of each other. Yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is OK.”

I’m glad Brown voiced her thoughts on this. It’s totally okay for Tyler to date Gigi, but he’s been all over Twitter backing Brown and talking about how amazing she is and his actions just don’t really match up with it.