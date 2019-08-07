EXCLUSIVE: Retirees Targeted By Joaquin Castro Speak Out: ‘It’s Disgusting’

“Sickening.” “Dangerous.” “Pitiful.”

That’s how two retirees targeted by Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro described the congressman’s decision to publish the names of 44 Trump donors in San Antonio area. Both women spoke on condition of anonymity, citing fears of political violence and harassment.

In addition to posting the list of local Trump donors, Castro singled out two local businesses for their owners’ Trump donations, as well as a local realtor. “Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders,'” he wrote on Twitter.

“I think what he did is sickening. I think it’s disgusting,” one retiree, herself an immigrant, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a phone interview.

“I’m a naturalized citizen, I love the United States of America, I think our president is doing an amazing job. He’s not a racist, I’m not a racist, and for them to be totally trying to be brainwash people, I think it’s just garbage. I think it’s just going to backfire on them, really,” she added.

The woman said Castro’s post shows “how overboard [Democrats] have gone.”

“It’s upside down, it’s like they’ve gone off the deep end, because a lot of my Democratic friends are not quite walking away yet, but they are so turned off by what’s going on. I don’t think they’re going to vote,” she said. “I don’t think they’ll vote for Trump, but they’re not going to vote for the Democrats.”

The second retiree, aged 79, said she was “shocked” when she found out Castro tweeted her name to his followers.

“I think it’s really pitiful, it shows what he is or what he believes in and what he does, so it’s really disappointing,” she said, adding that she wants Castro to apologize and delete his post.

“I’ve had several phone calls this morning and people who have not donated to Trump, have said they’re going to. This has made them decide. It’s backfiring,” she continued. (RELATED: ‘Lives Are At Stake’: Steve Scalise Rips Joaquin Castro)

In addition to serving in Congress, Castro serves as the presidential campaign chairman for his twin brother, former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julian Castro.

Castro doubled and tripled down on his decision to publish the list.

He said on MSNBC Wednesday that he hopes Trump donors “think twice” before donating to the president’s re-election campaign, while adding that he “didn’t create the graphic.”

Follow Hasson on Twitter @PeterJHasson

