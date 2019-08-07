‘Things Are Getting Dangerously Crazy On The Left’: Watch Tucker’s Latest Analysis. Do It Now. Watch It Three Times If You’re Smart

Fox News host Tucker Carlson began his Wednesday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show with a monologue excoriating the “reckless and unhinged” political attacks from elites on the left who keep people stirred up about race in order to cover for the “real divide in this country” — class.

Noting that “rich people,” particularly in the media and politics, are the “most hysterical” on the subject of white supremacy being “America’s biggest problem,” Carlson speculated that the reason could be because it keeps people “angry about race” and not “thinking about class, which of course is the real divide in this country.”

“Working class people of all colors have a lot more in common, infinitely more in common with each other than they do with some overpaid MSNBC anchor,” said Carlson. “If you were allowed to think about that for long enough, you might start to get unauthorized ideas about economics.”

Which, to Carlson, would “be disruptive to a very lucrative status quo.”

“So they whip you into a frenzy of racial fear so that it never enters your mind,” he said. “It’s a diversion. Everyone else hates each other. They get to keep their money. Pretty tricky. Unfortunately, it’s also destroying the country. For real. This is the path to civil war, obviously.” (RELATED: Tucker: Democrats Think They Can Win If They Just Call Enough People ‘Racist’)

The Fox News host implored everyone to “calm down,” saying that while racism is a “problem,” “so is a fading middle class, a terrifying drug epidemic, and so is a national debt that is growing by a trillion dollars a year.”

Tucker ended the monologue by praising an America that, far from being “a white supremacist country” or “on the brink of genocide,” is “full of decent people of all races” who deserve “the benefit of the doubt, even when you disagree with them.”

Below is the full (unedited) transcript of Tucker’s Wednesday opener: