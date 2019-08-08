4 Dead In Southern California Stabbing Spree

A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with allegedly stabbing four people to death during a crime spree outside Los Angeles.

The spree reportedly began shortly before 4:30 p.m. with a burglary at an apartment building in Garden Grove, California. The suspect was arrested hours later outside of a 7-Eleven, where he had fatally stabbed a security guard and Subway customer.

“You see this once in a career,” Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney told reporters.

Authorities did not identify the suspect, who is Hispanic. All four of the deceased were Hispanic men. Whitney said police are investigating eight separate crime scenes. (RELATED: Mass Stabbing In Japan Leaves 17 Injured, 3 Dead)

OC CRIME SPREE: Police describe motive of 33 year-old suspect as “pure hate” after 4 people are stabbed to death, others injured between Garden Grove and Santa Ana — UPDATES on @ABC7 4-7am! @GardenGrovePD @SantaAnaPD pic.twitter.com/VTc2U82sqY — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) August 8, 2019

After allegedly murdering two men at an apartment building, police said the suspect robbed a check cashing business and an insurance agency, where he stabbed a female employee. She is expected to survive.

The suspect then stabbed a man pumping gas at a Chevron station. He later killed a security guard at a 7-11, and a customer at a Subway.

“Robbery, hate, homicide. This is all of the above,” Whitney said at a press conference, according to Los Angeles’ KTLA. “It’s just pure tragedy right now.”

The murder spree comes in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that left 31 people dead and dozens injured. The suspect in the El Paso massacre, Patrick Crusius, allegedly posted a manifesto in which he railed against the “Hispanic invasion” of the U.S. He has been charged with capital murder, and the Justice Department has called the attack an act of domestic terrorism. Authorities have still not determined a motive for the Dayton shooting, which left nine dead.

