Colin Kaepernick Shares Workout Video, Doesn’t Throw A Single Football In It

Colin Kaepernick did his best to prove he’s still able to play in the NFL with a recent workout video.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who infamously refused to stand for the national anthem, shared the video on Twitter on Wednesday, and wrote he’s “still ready” after working out five days a week for three years.

You can watch it below.

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

I have some bad news for Kaepernick, and I don’t care if he doesn’t like it. Posting a video of himself lifting weights isn’t going to get him back in the NFL.

The reality is nothing will likely get him back in the NFL. However, the video above, which has north of two million views, damn sure won’t. (RELATED: Nike Sells Out Of Colin Kaepernick ‘Icon’ Jerseys)

Why didn’t he throw in it? Last time I checked, the main job of a quarterback is to throw the damn ball.

Hell, I could go lift some weights right now. Does that mean I’m “still ready” to play for a paycheck on Sundays? I don’t think so, folks.

I don’t think anybody has ever questioned whether or not Kaepernick is in shape. I think NFL GMs have had serious concerns about his ability to actually throw the ball.

Defenses eventually figured him out and he lost the starting job for the 49ers fair and square. To pretend otherwise would be delusional.

Kaep at best would be a backup at this point. What team would ever sign a backup who comes with the baggage he does?

The answer is absolutely none.

He can post all the workout videos he wants. It won’t move the needle at all. If he wants to get back into pro football, which seems next to impossible, he needs to prove he has improved as a quarterback.

Until that happens, his shot at the NFL is somewhere around zero.