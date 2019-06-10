Colin Kaepernick Is Trying To Trademark His ‘Believe In Something’ Nike Ad Slogan

Colin Kaepernick is apparently doing his best to trademark the slogan used in his Nike ad.

According to Josh Gerben, the former 49ers quarterback, who refused to stand for the national anthem, filed a trademark request through his company for the saying, “Believe in Something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” That’s the exact text used in his Nike campaign.

Colin Kaepernick’s company filed a trademark for BELIEVE IN SOMETHING, EVEN IF IT MEANS SACRIFICING EVERYTHING. Nike first used the slogan in a commercial last year but never filed a trademark application for the phrase. My analysis of filing and its significance : pic.twitter.com/zwfQjbtMUz — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) June 9, 2019

Does Colin Kaepernick want to make sure he owns a phrase that is now associated with him? Sure looks that way. He filed for a trademark to “Believe in Something. Even if it means sacrificing everything,” which is the copy of his Nike ad. First discovered by ⁦@JoshGerben⁩. pic.twitter.com/AgprTkI2LA — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 9, 2019

Remember, Kaepernick only cares about social justice and playing football. He absolutely isn’t in this for the money. No chance at all.

Ignore the fact he’s reportedly getting millions of dollars from Nike, reached a settlement with the NFL and is now trying to trademark a saying tied to his national anthem protest. Ignore all of that and whatever money that might be tied to it. (RELATED: Nike Sells Out Of Colin Kaepernick ‘Icon’ Jerseys)

All that matters is the former 49ers quarterback only cares about making changes in society. Money means nothing to him and this is absolutely not an opportunity to make more cash.

Are you sensing my sarcasm because I’m pouring it on pretty thick? It should be oozing through your computer.

Why can’t Kaepernick just go away? He wasn’t a good NFL quarterback by the end of his career, and he’ll never play in the league again.

There’s no way around it, and I don’t care what his supporters say. You’d have to be delusional at this point to think he’s still got a legit shot at returning to the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Oct 11, 2018 at 6:09pm PDT

He’s not making a return to football, and it’s that simple. With that option off the table, I guess he really only can focus on making money other ways, which includes this trademark.

I think it’s safe to say we’d all be happier if we never had to hear about him again. Let him go do his thing as he fades into irrelevancy.

Good riddance, Kaep.