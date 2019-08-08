Kevin Durant Says He Doesn’t Blame The Warriors For Achilles Injury

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant doesn’t place any blame at all on the Golden State Warriors for his achilles injury.

The superstar forward went down in the NBA finals against the Toronto Raptors, and some wondered if the Warriors tried to rush him back too soon. However, Durant said that’s not the case at all, and he doesn’t put any blame on his former team. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Will Sign With The Brooklyn Nets For $164 Million)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 35 (@easymoneysniper) on Jan 15, 2019 at 9:20pm PST

The NBA star said the following in a Yahoo Sports piece published Wednesday:

Hell, no. How can you blame [the Warriors]? Hell, no. It just happened…It’s basketball. S— happens. Nobody was responsible for it. It was just the game. We just need to move on from that s— because I’m going to be back playing.

I’m glad to see Durant has a great outlook on the situation. There was a ton of speculation the Warriors pushed him to play because they were struggling against the Raptors.

He couldn’t have been more clear about that in the piece. He added, “Nobody never said a word to me during rehab as I was coming back.”

His achilles injury was just really a freak of nature incident. He just went down and that was the end of the story.

Sometimes, weird stuff happens in sports, people get injured and there’s no clear cut explanation for why. It doesn’t mean there’s a big conspiracy.

Given Durant’s history of making it clear when he’s not pleased, we’d know it if he felt the Warriors played a role in his achilles injury.

Obviously, he very much does not hold that opinion.

Now, the NBA star will sit out this upcoming season as he rehabs, and then he’ll go to work for the Nets. It’s glad to see he’s leaving on great terms and isn’t bitter at all.

That’s a sign of maturity.