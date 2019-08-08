Trump Brags About His Crowd Size Being Bigger Than Beto’s While Visiting El Paso Shooting Survivors In The Hospital

President Donald Trump bragged Wednesday about the size of a crowd at one of his rallies while visiting El Paso shooting victims at the hospital.

While at the hospital, the president bragged that a crowd at his El Paso rally back in February was bigger than the one former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke held the same day. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Compares Castro’s List To Alleged Dayton Shooter’s)

“That was some crowd,” Trump said of his rally. “And then you had this crazy Beto, Beto had like 400 people in a parking lot.”

This is viewer video of President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS at @umcelpaso meeting with victims and medical staff.

Trump and O’Rourke have spent much of this week feuding after O’Rourke blamed the president for the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 22 people and left 26 injured Saturday in El Paso. (RELATED: ‘You’ve Got To Be Kidding Me’: El Paso Victim Shocked When Realizing ‘Gun-Wielding’ Mother Left Firearm At Home)

The president and presidential hopeful sparred Wednesday on Twitter ahead of Trump’s visit to El Paso, with Trump taking a shot at O’Rourke’s disappointing poll numbers.

“Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement – & be quiet!” Trump said.

O’Rourke responded by saying he would not be quiet, and once again blaming Trump for Saturday’s tragic events.

“22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism,” O’Rourke said. “El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I.”

Trump has repeatedly condemned white nationalism, and did so again Monday in an address to the nation.

“These sinister ideologies must be defeated,” Trump said at the time. “Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.”