Woman Brags About Spreading HIV, Later Investigated By Police

Brandi Yakeima Lasiter from Americus Georgia is being investigated by police after bragging via Facebook livestream that she infected men HIV.

It is illegal under Georgia law Code 16-5-60 to knowingly transmit HIV. Police are questioning Lasiter after receiving tips about the video on Friday, but have not confirmed an arrest, reported 11Alive on Tuesday. Should she be convicted, Laster could face up to 20 years in prison.

“I always get the last laugh,” she jeered on her livestream, “I’m going to watch y’all motherf*ckers die.”

WATCH:

During her rant, Lasiter identified at least at least nine individuals who she either directly infected or who have likely become infected through contact with those she infected directly. “What y’all gotta say now?” she asked those individuals. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Clinton Foundation AIDS Program Distributed ‘Watered-Down’ Drugs To Third World Countries)

One of the people mentioned in the video filed a complaint of “harassing communications” against Lasiter, reports the Daily Mail.

“Motherf*ckers play with me, I told ya, I’m a evil motherf*cker… I get real nasty evil.” Apparently, Lasiter felt slighted by those she infected with HIV.

HIV is a viral sexually transmitted disease that if left untreated develops into AIDS and results in death. Over 1 million people in America are infected with HIV, although 15% don’t know it according to HIV.gov. Georgia has especially high rates of HIV, according to the CDC.