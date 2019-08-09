Here Are The 10 Celebrities With The Greatest Amount Of Fake Followers

Have you ever wondered how some celebrities get so many followers?

Many celebrity accounts have a high percentage of fake followers on Instagram, according to data provided by ICMP. Brands reportedly could lose roughly $1.3 billion from follower fraud, ICMP reported.

So, which celebrities have the most amount of fake followers? Check it out below.

Ellen DeGeneres – 49% BTS – 47% Kourtney Kardashian – 46% Taylor Swift – 46% Ariana Grande – 46% Deepika Padukone – 45% Miley Cyrus – 45% Katy Perry – 44% Khloe Kardashian – 43% Priyanka Chopra – 43%

Other celebrities at the top of the list include Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. (RELATED: Instagram Model Has Doctor Declare Her Butt Is Actually Real)

Now, just because half of the followers of these celebrities’ Instagram accounts are fake, doesn’t mean these celebrities went out and bought them. Sometimes celebrities don’t even know the people that are following them are fake.

I went ahead and put my own account through the test because I know I have never bought fake followers. The Instagram audit told me that an estimated 84% of my followers were real.

So, basically almost half of these celebrity accounts’ followers are probably bots. Some of them could have invested in some followers, but honestly why would they?