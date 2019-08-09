Daniel Jones Dominates In First Preseason Game With The Giants

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones had himself a game Thursday night against the New York Jets.

Jones has taken some serious heat ever since the Giants picked him in the first round in the 2019 draft. Lots of people think it was a gigantic reach and that he’ll never become a franchise quarterback.

Well, he balled out in very limited playing time last night. He threw for a touchdown on a perfect 5/5 passing for 67 yards. (RELATED: Giants Rookie Quarterback Daniel Jones Discusses His Transition Into Pro Football)

I’ve been just as critical as anybody else when it comes to the Jones pick. I thought it made next to zero sense to draft Jones with Haskins still on the board.

The Giants should absolutely be getting asked critical questions about the pick. Having said that, it’s pretty damn cool to see Jones just go out and dominate.

You know how you shut up your critics? You put up numbers.

Now, will Jones all of a sudden become the starter for the Giants. It seems highly unlikely. The leadership of the franchise seems hellbent on keeping Eli Manning under center right now.

The rookie gunslinger out of Duke will still have to wait his turn.

He might not be starting anytime soon, but he should have at least quieted down all the criticism a bit with his performance last night.